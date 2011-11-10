Sex offender slapped with 41 counts of sexual exploitation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Sex offender slapped with 41 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

Larry James Tyler (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Larry James Tyler (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 58-year-old registered sex offender has been charged with an additional 41 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after deputies discovered child pornography on devices in his home.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said the investigation of Larry James Tyler of Darlington began in September when officials were informed he had given a cell phone to a child under the age of 12. That cell phone reportedly had explicit text messages left on it.

Deputies later found Tyler driving under suspension and conducted a traffic stop, placing him under arrest for the driving offense. He was then charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor 12-years-old or younger.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd said investigators then obtained a search warrant for Tyler's home and seized a computer, multiple hard drives, cell phones and other items of evidence.

A forensic analysis of the devices conducted by both the Secret Service Computer Crimes Task Force and the Darlington County Crime Scene Unit led investigators to child pornography, according to Locklair.

Wednesday, Tyler was served with 41 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. He remains incarcerated at the Darlington County Detention Center on a $62,262 bond for both driving under suspension and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

He is awaiting a bond hearing for the sexual exploitation charges.

Additionally, Locklair said the Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly