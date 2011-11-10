Sex offender slapped with 41 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 58-year-old registered sex offender has been charged with an additional 41 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after deputies discovered child pornography on devices in his home.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said the investigation of Larry James Tyler of Darlington began in September when officials were informed he had given a cell phone to a child under the age of 12. That cell phone reportedly had explicit text messages left on it.

Deputies later found Tyler driving under suspension and conducted a traffic stop, placing him under arrest for the driving offense. He was then charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor 12-years-old or younger.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd said investigators then obtained a search warrant for Tyler's home and seized a computer, multiple hard drives, cell phones and other items of evidence.

A forensic analysis of the devices conducted by both the Secret Service Computer Crimes Task Force and the Darlington County Crime Scene Unit led investigators to child pornography, according to Locklair.

Wednesday, Tyler was served with 41 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. He remains incarcerated at the Darlington County Detention Center on a $62,262 bond for both driving under suspension and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

He is awaiting a bond hearing for the sexual exploitation charges.

Additionally, Locklair said the Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now assisting in the investigation.

