GCSO looks for help in solving Plantersville burglaries

From the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC Sheriff A. Lane Cribb and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are still seeking information relating to the burglaries in the Jackson Village and St. Paul sections of Plantersville which have occurred over the last few months.

Anybody with information regarding any of these burglaries or any other incidents is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102 or you can send a SMS Text-A-Tip and remain completely anonymous.

To provide anonymous information to the Sheriff's Office, Text "GCSOTIP" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Tip Soft SMS allows sheriff's deputies to respond by text message to the originating cell phone without ever knowing the identity of the individual who left the tip. The user's information is always given an alias and a unique ID before being sent. This secure

application allows the tipster and the investigator to have two-way dialog while always keeping the user's identity completely anonymous.

Sheriff Cribb encourages everyone to report information about any non-urgent illegal activity, such as unsolved cases, vandalism, theft, the sale and distribution of drugs or information about crimes that are being planned in the community or schools. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress call 911.



Additional information on Tip Soft Text Tips can be found on the Web at http://www.smscrimetips.com.