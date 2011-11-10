Consider This: Coach Paterno - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This: Coach Paterno

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Penn State finally did the right thing by releasing Joe Paterno and university president Graham Spanier. There was no way that Joe Pa could continue to represent the Nittany Lions after what happened. 

Consider This:

As Joe Paterno said, with the ability to look back on what happened he wishes he would have done more. I get it, we've all made decisions that with hindsight should have been handled differently. However, when children are victimized there should be no doubt about what needs to happen. Yes, Paterno informed the athletic director about the allegations, but when he saw no action he should have done more. He had the power to make sure this situation was addressed correctly.

It is a sad day in State College, PA. Not because Joe Paterno or any of the other people tied to this tragic event lost their jobs. My thoughts are with the boys who were allegedly assaulted and abused by someone they trusted. Let's not forget, they are the victims.

