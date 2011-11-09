Units battle fire in downtown Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Units battle fire in downtown Conway

Crews on the scene of Collins Street fire (Source: WMBF News Meteorologist Andrew Phillips) Crews on the scene of Collins Street fire (Source: WMBF News Meteorologist Andrew Phillips)
Crews on the scene (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith) Crews on the scene (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)
Fire and rescue units attempt to put out the fire (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith) Fire and rescue units attempt to put out the fire (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)
Photo from the scene sent in by WMBF News viewer Johnny Knoxville. Photo from the scene sent in by WMBF News viewer Johnny Knoxville.
Fire on 1500 block of Collins Street in Conway (Source: HCFR) Fire on 1500 block of Collins Street in Conway (Source: HCFR)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Multiple fire and rescue units were battling a fire in the heart of Conway Wednesday night.

Horry County Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid to Conway Fire, that responded to a reported structure fire on the 1500 Block of Collins Street in Conway at 6:36 p.m.

Crews on the scene told WMBF News that the additional manpower was brought in to protect the Hucks and Washington Furniture Company, located close to the home, but there was no immediate danger to the business.

No injuries are being reported, but there was extensive damage to the second and third floor of the residential home and roof.

This fire remains under investigation.

