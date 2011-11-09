Units battle fire in downtown Conway

Photo from the scene sent in by WMBF News viewer Johnny Knoxville.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Multiple fire and rescue units were battling a fire in the heart of Conway Wednesday night.



Horry County Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid to Conway Fire, that responded to a reported structure fire on the 1500 Block of Collins Street in Conway at 6:36 p.m.

Crews on the scene told WMBF News that the additional manpower was brought in to protect the Hucks and Washington Furniture Company, located close to the home, but there was no immediate danger to the business.



No injuries are being reported, but there was extensive damage to the second and third floor of the residential home and roof.

This fire remains under investigation.

