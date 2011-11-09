High powered rifles, pot found in Pee Dee family's home

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Deputies in Marion County have arrested several members of a family after discovering 10 pounds of marijuana and high powered rifles during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday.

According to the Marion County Combined Drug Unit, drug agents executed the warrant on the home on the Jackson family along Perritt Court late Tuesday night after receiving numerous complaints of drug activity at the home, where they found the pot and nine firearms.

Investigators said the family had created a criminal enterprise after growing and distributing the drugs.

Donnie Stonewall Jackson, Brandon Stonewall Jackson, Eric Scott Jackson, Geraldine Gray Jackson and Taylor Dawn Strickland were each arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy to manufacture marijuana. They were all released on $30,000 surety bonds.

Additionally, Brittany Nichole Bass was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a $10,620 surety bond.

Deputies were assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit asks all citizens of Marion County to report any suspicious activity in their area by calling 843-423-2056.

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit is a joint force between the Marion County Sheriff's Office, City of Marion and City of Mullins.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.