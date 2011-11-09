High powered rifles, pot found in family's home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

High powered rifles, pot found in Pee Dee family's home

Guns and pot found in Jackson home (Source: MCSO) Guns and pot found in Jackson home (Source: MCSO)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Deputies in Marion County have arrested several members of a family after discovering 10 pounds of marijuana and high powered rifles during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday.

According to the Marion County Combined Drug Unit, drug agents executed the warrant on the home on the Jackson family along Perritt Court late Tuesday night after receiving numerous complaints of drug activity at the home, where they found the pot and nine firearms.

Investigators said the family had created a criminal enterprise after growing and distributing the drugs.

Donnie Stonewall Jackson, Brandon Stonewall Jackson, Eric Scott Jackson, Geraldine Gray Jackson and Taylor Dawn Strickland were each arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy to manufacture marijuana. They were all released on $30,000 surety bonds.

Additionally, Brittany Nichole Bass was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a $10,620 surety bond.

Deputies were assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit asks all citizens of Marion County to report any suspicious activity in their area by calling 843-423-2056.

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit is a joint force between the Marion County Sheriff's Office, City of Marion and City of Mullins.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly