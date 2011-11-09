Cheaterville: The new home(page) for the unfaithful partner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) There's no bigger blow to your heart, or to your marriage, than a spouse who cheats.

Nearly half of people in an MSNBC/iVillage survey admitted being unfaithful.

Now there's a new website that's warning the whole country about people accused of cheating.

The fittingly named site, Cheaterville.com, was launched by former Marine James McGibney on Valentine's Day of this year. Yes, Valentine's Day.

McGibney smiles when WMBF News Anchor Matt Nordin mentions that's quite a day to launch a website about cheating.

"It's not always lollipops, rainbows, and candies for everyone on Valentine's Day," he claims. "Some people are reminded of someone that cheated on them. So we thought it was an appropriate day to launch."

Lots of others must have thought so, too.

McGibney says 250,000 people have already registered for free on the site, which is supported by advertising. And McGibney says he's already making money.

Among the people who are outing their ex-boyfriends as cheaters is April W.

"At first he seemed perfect, but it was all just (an) illusion," she wrote. "We moved in together and shortly after, he quits his job and I ended-up supporting him for the following four months. Then one day he leaves his Facebook open…and there it is, like 20 women believing they are in a relationship with him."

Pamela Sanabria knows all about the temptations of Facebook. She's a Grand Strand therapist who treats couples torn apart by cheating.

Why do people cheat? Books have been written on the topic, websites created, and cheaters themselves have attempted to answer the question. Sanabria says it's actually not that complicated.

"The research says we cheat because we don't have our needs met. However that is not an excuse," Sanabria said.

She doesn't put all the blame on Facebook, either, saying if people want to cheat, they'll cheat.

But she does recognize the social network can make things more complicated, something you should talk about with your significant other.

"What is our personal rule if an ex-boyfriend or (an ex-girlfriend) contacts us?" Sanabria asked. "Are we required to share that information and tell one another? And I think once you kind of create a culture in your relationship of open communication and deciding upon that ahead of time, you have a little bit less to fear when someone's on Facebook."

On Cheaterville.com, someone named "Remp" wants us to know that Amber in Texas doesn't need Facebook to cheat, claiming she finds men everywhere.

"She cheated on her husband, Jason [WMBF News is omitting his last name], before they got divorced with a guy she worked with at Tractor Supply named Brian," the post claims. "Then she started sleeping with a married man named Ramon, and had an affair with him for over a year. He wouldn't leave his wife, so then she had ANOTHER affair with another married man…"

But how do we know Amber is really a serial cheater?

Cheaterville.com doesn't check.

"We're not judge or jury," said McGibney. "It's not up to us to decide whether it's real or not or if the posting is true or not, if the picture is actually the person they say it is."

If you post something that's not true, McGibney and Conway attorney Johnny Gardner warn you can be sued for defamation.

As for cheaters, if all that running around lands you in divorce court, you'd better watch what you post on Facebook. Lawyers certainly are.

"In the old days," said Gardner, "you'd hire an investigator and he would go follow somebody around…Now you can go on Facebook and say, ‘Well this is Mrs. X communicating with her lover for the whole world to see.' And so we've got part one of adultery."

Chances are, Cheaterville.com will never run out of villains.

In fact, it started because McGibney's Marine Corps buddy found out his wife had been cheating on him while they were deployed.

"It's tough when you go overseas," McGibney said. "And it goes both ways. But when you come back and you find out your significant other is cheating the entire time when you're out fighting for your country and doing the right thing, it's definitely a morale kicker."

And it could make the cheater "Public Enemy #1."

