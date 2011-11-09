NC attorney general publishes scam warning guide

RALEIGH, NC (AP) North Carolina residents now have a new resource in the struggle to remain aware of frauds and schemes aimed at separating them from their money.

Attorney General Roy Cooper announced that his office has published what he calls a comprehensive guide to the scams currently being targeted at North Carolina residents.

The guide can be found on the office's website, at www.ncdoj.gov.

It contains information on scams ranging from telemarketing fraud to home repair rip-offs.

The publication also highlights frauds aimed at older people, like the so-called "sweetheart scam," in which people befriend the elderly in hopes of controlling their estate.

Cooper says that while people of all ages fall victim to scams, the elderly are often specially targeted.

