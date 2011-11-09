SCHP: Driver not wearing seatbelt when vehicle struck tree

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate a collision in Marlboro County that killed a McColl man.

Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. long County Line Road when a Ford 4-door vehicle traveling southbound ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

According to Collins, the driver and only occupant of the vehicle died as a result.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown has identified him as 37-year-old Tommy Jernigan. Jernigan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Brown said Jernigan's preliminary cause of death appears to be multiple internal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:30 a.m.

