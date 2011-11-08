HCFR firefighters battle blaze in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Horry County firefighters are on scene of a mobile home fully engulfed in flames in the Loris area Tuesday night.

Battalion Chief Justin Gibbins with Horry County Fire Rescue said units were on scene along Durham Lane in the Playcard Community.

The home was said to be fully involved, according to Gibbins.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire or if any injuries have been reported. WMBF News will provide further details as they become available by officials.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.