Conway City Council could see new faces

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) City of Conway and Briarcliffe Acres citizens met at the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for Mayor and Town Council members, and preliminary results are in.

The successful candidates in Tuesday's elections are listed below:

City of Conway, Mayoral Race

Alys C. Lawson (running unopposed)

City of Conway, City Council (three seats)

Incumbent Larry A. White

Barbara Jo Blain-Olds

For the third seat, Conway officials said incumbent Tom Anderson and Randy L. Alford will possibly be facing each other for a run-off election.



Charlie Frye, Dale Todd and Incumbent Vivian E. Chestnut were also in the running.

Briarcliffe Acres Town Council (four seats)

Richard Dwyer

Nancy Edelman

Huston Huffman

Abby Stewart

The four faced Paul Rotondo in the race.

Official results are expected Thursday.



