Voters speak up for Florence School District 4 elections

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The citizens of Florence County made their voices heard at the polls Tuesday as they voted in municipal elections, and preliminary results are in.

The successful candidates following Tuesday's elections are listed below:

Florence County School Board 4 Election (special election to fill unexpired term)

Richard Butch Hodges

Hodges ran against Joe Paz Whitaker, Jr.

Florence County School District Four Trustee (four year term, three seats)

Willie Jones, Jr.

Donnie Windham

Colt Yarborough

The three successful candidates ran against Rhett Garner, Misty Hopkins, Robbie Lesesne, and Amy Lewellyn.

Town of Olanta Town Council (two seats)

Lossie J. Hyman (running unopposed)

Mary M. Huggins (running unopposed)

Timmonsville Town Council (three seats, at large)

James Askins

Johnny E. Wright III

William James Jr.

The three successful candidates ran against Curtis Harrison, Joe Paz Whitaker Sr., Penny McKay Hayes, Leonard J. Cisco, Jason Shepard, and John W. Taylor.

