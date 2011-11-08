Surfside Beach eyes off season resurfacing project - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach eyes off season resurfacing project

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big improvements could be on the way for a handful of roads in Surfside Beach, as town officials eye up a resurfacing project they say is long overdue.

Public Works Director John Adair has asked the Horry County Transportation Committee to help fund the project, which he expects to cost around $200,000. The town is asking the committee to fund $175,000 of the project, leaving the town with $25,000 in expenses.

Officials say wear and tear on some of Surfside Beach's roads are causing the existing pavement to deteriorate quickly. Officials have noticed an increase in potholes, cracked pavement and loose gravel on the town's roads in recent years.

Adair says extreme heat in the summer and other weather factors are to blame.

"The binder in the asphalt dries out and that's what holds it all together," he explained. "When the roads start drying out and crumbling, then you have potholes and chipping-off at the edges, and it's not in safe condition anymore."

Adair says before asphalt covered the majority of the town's roads in the late 80s, they were layered with a combination of gravel-like substances, metal bits and broken shells.

While the town has repaired and patched several roads, it hasn't added a second layer of asphalt to them to make them stronger. Adair says right now, about 1 1/2 inches of asphalt separate your car from the dirt.

"The residents have the right to expect the roads to be maintained," he said. "Infrastructure is key and critical to the quality of life - especially around here."

Adair hopes to know immediately whether or not the town will receive the funding. He will know within a week if the project has been ultimately approved, and then the town will move forward with a planning process and notifying residents.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly