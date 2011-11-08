Final preliminary votes show Watkins victorious in Darlington mayoral race

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) After the final Darlington County precinct reported mayoral race numbers showing overwhelming results for Incumbent Tony Watkins, city officials say preliminary votes show Watkins will remain Mayor of the City of Darlington.

With 66 percent of precincts reporting, it was believed Gloria Hines would overtake the mayoral seat of the City of Darlington, but final precinct reporting says Watkins would not be out voted.

The following candidates were determined the winners following Tuesday's elections:

Darlington City, Darlington General Election, Council Race

Incumbent Wayne Chapman

Incumbent Dyan Cohen

Jimmy Cooper

The three faced Ouida Page in the race.



City of Darlington, Mayoral Race

Incumbent Tony Watkins

Darlington County, Lamar General Election, Town Council Race

Guy Clements

Mike Lloyd

The two faced Joshua Prescott in the race.



