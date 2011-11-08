DCSO: Parents arrested after child tested positive for cocaine

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the arrests of the parents of a four-year-old in the Pee Dee after drug tests returned positive.



Andy Locklair with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office said this case was referred to them early this year by the SC Department of Social Services, and the four-year-old was taken into protective custody.



The child was tested for drugs, tests which returned positive for cocaine.

Warrants were issued for the child's parents, Kerri Denise Baranow and Pierre Anthony Bristow. Drug testing of both parents also returned positive for cocaine.



Baranow and Bristow were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child by legal custodian. Baranow was arrested and released over the weekend. Bristow turned himself in Tuesday. He is currently in the custody of the Darlington County Detention Center on $5000 bond.



