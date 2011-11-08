Myrtle Beach school becomes a STEM school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a nationwide effort, sparked by President Obama to get more students involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

As part of the "educate to innovate" campaign, STEM schools are popping up all over the country.

There are only a few stem schools in South Carolina, but the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology in Myrtle Beach is one of them.

At the school, students can major in subjects like pre-engineering, pre-med and entertainment technology, and the school is one of the first in the state to become a STEM school.

A STEM school focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

President Obama claimed science and engineering jobs are growing 70 percent faster than other occupations.

That means stem school students will be at an advantage when competing for the high-tech, high-wage jobs of the future.

The principal of the school, Robin Jones, said, "We want to produce students who can go off and compete at the national universities and become those mathematicians and scientists we need in this country."

Jones explained this is the first year for the program and the transition was made possible through a federal race to the top STEM grant of $500,000.

Part of the money will train teachers so they can effectively expose students to science and math.

If you want your child to attend the school, you can contact the Horry County school district to get an application.

