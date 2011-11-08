Missing man located in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Florence County Sheriff's Office has located an Effingham man who had been missing since Sunday.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Nathaniel Calvin Gregg, 27 was last seen Sunday evening around 7 p.m. at his home along Candy Buck Lane.

Gregg was described as a black male standing 5'7" and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and also has a moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black coat and light colored jeans.

Tuesday afternoon just before 4:45 p.m., Nunn said Gregg was located alive and safe in Florence County.



Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.