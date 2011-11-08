One of two home invasion suspects turns self in

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) One suspect wanted in connection with a violent home invasion has turned himself as authorities remain on the lookout for his partner in crime.



According to Sgt Small with Conway Police, Frederick Kendall Jackson turned himself in to J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday morning.

Jackson is charges with Burglary 1st Degree, Armed Robbery, Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons, Assault and Battery 1st Degree and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The second suspect, Dominic Lamorris Johnson, is still on the loose. Johnson is wanted on charges of Burglary, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Impersonating a Police Officer in connection with a home invasion that occurred on Powell Street on Oct 25.



Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

