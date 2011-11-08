Photos released in Conway BB&T robbery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) A BB&T bank location was targeted during a robbery in Conway Tuesday morning and police continue their search for the suspect into Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Selena Small with CPD, a robbery occurred around 10 a.m. at the BB&T Bank at Hwy 501 and Singleton Ridge Rd. near the Conway Medical Center.

Police say a black male wearing a hat and sunglasses robbed the facility then escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. K9 units were used to aid in the search for the suspect.

Sgt. Small adds that officers viewed surveillance video, and have now released photos of the suspect who remains at large.

