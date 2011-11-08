CPD investigates Conway BB&T robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Photos released in Conway BB&T robbery

BB&T in Conway robbed Tuesday morning (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)
Surveillance photo from Conway BB&T robbery (Source: CPD)
Surveillance photo from Conway BB&T robbery (Source: CPD) Surveillance photo from Conway BB&T robbery (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) A BB&T bank location was targeted during a robbery in Conway Tuesday morning and police continue their search for the suspect into Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Selena Small with CPD, a robbery occurred around 10 a.m. at the BB&T Bank at Hwy 501 and Singleton Ridge Rd. near the Conway Medical Center.

Police say a black male wearing a hat and sunglasses robbed the facility then escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. K9 units were used to aid in the search for the suspect.

Sgt. Small adds that officers viewed surveillance video, and have now released photos of the suspect who remains at large.

