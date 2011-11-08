Teen victim ID'd in fatal Horry Co. shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday near Conway, leaving a teenager dead and police searching for the suspect.

According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, the victim is 19-year-old Shaquille Pertelle of Conway. Pertelle was discovered dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Robert Kegler with HCPD says when officers arrived on the scene at 1216 Brison Court just outside of Conway city limits, Pertelle was found deceased inside the residence within the mobile home park.

Kegler adds that after investigating, officers discovered unknown suspects forced their way into the home where the victim was found and fired several gun shots, fatally wounding Pertelle.

Family members say the teen graduated from Conway High School and was preparing to attend college next year.

"I don't know why anybody would do this to my baby," cries family friend Doretha McElveen. "She was a loving person. They shouldn't have done this to her. She never hurt anybody. She was a loving person."

McElveen said she had just seen Pertelle Monday afternoon, wearing her beaming smile.

"She was my heart, and I just love her and miss her, but she will always be in my heart," said McElveen.

People who live near the mobile home park where the shooting happened say the violence is unnerving.

"I have a 14-year-old also and a 7-year-old. We really don't let them go too far outside of this area," said resident Karen Nissley.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects, but are asking the public for help. If you have any information related to this crime, please contact the Horry County Police Department at 915-5350. You may also call 915-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

