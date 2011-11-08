2 abandoned Myrtle Beach hotel fires investigated as arson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire investigators are now saying arson may be the cause of the fires at two abandoned hotels along Ocean Boulevard within the past week.

Officials with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department say Tuesday morning's blaze happened in the 1500-block of South Ocean Boulevard. The fire was spotted by guests staying at the Landmark Resort just after midnight.

Tuesday morning's fire marked the second blaze at an abandoned hotel in the Myrtle Beach area in the last week, and officials are investigating both blazes as arson, according to Capt. David Knipes with MBPD.

The Java East Motel, located along the 1500 block of N. Ocean Blvd., was the first vacant hotel building to suffer fire damage. Passersby reported heavy smoke coming from the building last Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the Java East Motel blaze, which investigators now say is an arson investigation. Read more about last week's fire, and view photos from the scene, by clicking the story link below.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Related Stories: