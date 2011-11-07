Home invasion suspects at large - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Police arrest suspect in violent home invasion

Dominic Johnson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Conway Police have arrested the second of two suspects wanted in connection to a violent home invasion reported in October.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for Conway Police, tells WMBF News that 22-year-old Dominic Lamorris Johnson was arrested on Thursday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Johnson is charged with burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer and criminal domestic violence. No bond has been set.

The report from Conway Police says Johnson and a second suspect, identified as Frederick Kendall Jackson, entered a home on Powell Street on October 25 and robbed a male victim, causing an injury to his head.

Jackson turned himself in to authorities in November 2011 and faces the same charged.

Neighbors in the area say they're surprised such a crime was committed because the house is just a few blocks away from the Horry County Government & Justice Center, and they say police drive down that street every day.

"I see them several times a day," said neighbor Pandra Hardee. "I mean, twenty-four hours a day someone is coming around and checking the neighborhood."

Other neighbors said they've rarely heard of a violent crime in the area because they're so close to several different law enforcement offices. But others said that the area is not safe, despite its proximity to the Government & Justice Center.

"It used to be a nice neighborhood," said Jackie Lovin, whose daughter lives near Powell Street. Jackie said she and her husband have been fighting for police to clean up dangerous activity.

"It's really gone downhill. A lot of drug activity goes on there."

Other neighbors said that some crime is expected in any neighborhood regardless of location, and one event doesn't mean it's a dangerous place.

"I think the neighborhood's fine," Hardee said. "I think anywhere you live there's going to be some things going on in any normal neighborhood."

