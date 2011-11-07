Former Marion County superintendent arrested for tax evasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) A former Midlands school Superintendent was arrested Tuesday by South Carolina Department of Revenue officials for five counts of willful attempt to evade income taxes.

Nathaniel Miller, 61, previously employed by Richland County School District 1 and most recently, Marion County School District 2, failed to accurately report income received during 2005 - 2009 as required by law, SCDOR officials said.

For years 2005 - 2009, Miller, reported a total gross income of $593,342 and $3,953 in taxes due to the state. SCDOR's investigation of Miller's bank account showed deposits that significantly exceeded his known income.

Miller's taxable amount of unreported income for 2005 - 2009 totals $625,609.99 with a South Carolina tax liability of $41,684.90.

If convicted of all charges brought against him, Miller could face up to 25 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.

Miller is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

