HCPD: Man shot victim twice in his home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Police have arrested a man officers say shot at a 30-year-old male victim in his own home close to Halloween.

According to a police report, officers responded to a home along Jerusalem Road in the Conway section of Horry County just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his front and back.

A complainant told officers she was lying on her bed when she heard a knock at the door. She told officers when she heard the door open, she then heard one gunshot and the victim yell out.

At that time, she said the victim attempted to go to the back bedroom and she heard a second shot.

The victim was transported to the Conway Medical Center for treatment.

Monday, Horry County Police arrested Timothy Allen Rogers, 31, of Conway in connection to the shooting. Rogers was booked just before 10 a.m. attempted murder charges. No bail has been set at this time, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

