Veteran's Day observances and closings

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Veteran's Day is a holiday set aside to honor our veterans and active military. Several area schools, towns and organizations have planned events and celebrations for Friday, Nov 11 to honor Veteran's Day.

Grand Strand Events:

City of Myrtle Beach offices will be closed Friday, Nov 11 for Veteran's Day, but recreation centers will be open and solid waste and recycling will be collected as usual.

All Horry County Government offices, with the exception of Public Safety Operations, will be closed on Friday, Nov 11 in observance of Veteran's Day.

Loris Elementary will host their Veteran's Day program at 8:15 a.m., preceded by a veteran's breakfast on Friday, Nov 11. Friday is also Red, White and Blue day. Teachers and students are asked to wear red, white and blue to honor veterans.

The City of Myrtle Beach invites everyone to attend the Veteran's Day ceremonies co-sponsored by the Grand Strand Patriotic Alliance on Friday, Nov 11 at 11 a.m. at the Convention Center Plaza. The music begins at 10:30 a.m.

Texas Roadhouse in Myrtle Beach is offering free lunch to veterans and active military on Friday, Nov 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All active, retired and former military can choose from ten entrees, including a drink by showing proof of service including military or VA card, or discharge papers. Additionally, Texas Roadhouse will be donating 10% from the purchase of their gift cards during the month of November to Homes For Our Troops.

Forestbrook Middle School is hosting a school-wide assembly on Friday, Nov 11. Friday's program will include performances by the school band, orchestra and chorus, a presentation of colors by Socastee High Air Force JROTC, a slideshow of photos of family and friends in the military, and Karen McIlrath will speak.

The Town of Surfside Beach will host their Veteran's Memorial Day Service at Passive Park at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Golf Academy of America is hosting a golf marathon at Waterway Hills Golf Club in Myrtle Beach on Friday to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project and the Salute Military Golf Association. One GAA student and veteran will attempt to play eleven rounds of golf, beginning at sunrise. Follow his progress Friday by following @GolfAcademyMB on Twitter.

The Rotary Club of Little River and the Little River Blue Crab Festival will host the acclaimed musical "War Bonds, The Songs and Letters of WWII" when it comes to Myrtle Beach for two showings on Friday. Shows are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Beach Church on George Bishop Parkway. Tickets are $20, and complimentary to veterans and guest. All proceeds will benefit Honor Flight Myrtle Beach, Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, and Canine Angels.

Nascar Speedpark will host the first annual Celebrate our Heroes event on Saturday, Nov 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from every Unlimited Ride Wristband purchased will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project. Veterans, active military and their family will receive a $7.00 discount on tier wristband.

At Waccamaw Bowling Center, is offering veterans and active military free bowling on Sundays until Jan 1, 2012 in appreciation for their service. Each active or retired military personnel will receive three free games of bowling and one free hot dog. Family and friends of retired or active military can bowl $1.00 games and enjoy $1.00 hot dogs.

Carolinas Hospital System is hosting a cookout and health fair for military and their family members on Saturday, Nov 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Conference Center. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served to the first 200 people. For more information or to get involved with the "Carolinas Military Mission," call Barbara Trawick at 843-674-6911.

Pee Dee Events:

The Florence Christian School will host their fifth annual Salute to Veterans service on Thursday, Nov 10 at 9 a.m. in the Florence Baptist Temple Worship Center. All area veterans and their families are invited to attend.

Florence Veteran's Park will host a Veteran's Day Ceremony and the unveiling of a monument on Friday, Nov 11 at 11 a.m. All Pee Dee area veterans are invited.



The City of Hartsville will observe Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov 11 by hosting a Veterans Day Observance and Dedication of Walls IV and V at Burry Park at 11 a.m. featuring several special guests and performers. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center at Byerly Park.

Do you know of another Veteran's Day event or celebration not listed here? Let us know by emailing your event to news@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.