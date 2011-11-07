Woman arrested twice in 2 days for shoplifting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After a Myrtle Beach woman was arrested for shoplifting over $400 in groceries at a local grocery store, she was locked up again the next day for shoplifting at a Kmart.

According to incident reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the BI-LO located at 1241 38th Ave. N. around 11:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival, they spoke with a witness who said they watched as Linda Sue Kennedy, 56, took a shopping cart full of groceries to another part of the store.

The witness further stated Kennedy began to bag the groceries with their store bags and the items totaled $426. When the witness confronted Kennedy, he said she began making excuses and changed her story many times.

When officers spoke with Kennedy, she agreed to talk about the incident, according to the report. Kennedy allegedly said she was guilty and that she needed food and the food banks didn't have food. She told officers her EBT card would only allow $50 to be used and said she was sorry.

Kennedy was placed under arrested for shoplifting and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail. Records indicate she was released on $781 bond around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Saturday around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Kmart located at 1403 N. Kings Hwy. in reference to a shoplifting. When they arrived, they met with a complainant who was on a cell phone talking to a contact inside the store.

According to the contact, a woman was actively selecting and concealing merchandise inside the store. The complainant said the woman was known as a suspect in previous shoplifting incidents, but she had never been positively identified, which was why they were watching her.

The report stated officers watched the woman walk out of the store and immediately recognized her as Kennedy, who had been arrested the day before for shoplifting at the BI-LO.

Kennedy allegedly confessed to shoplifting right away and asked officers if they "could just give her a break this one time" and that she "would never do it again."

Among the items stolen from the store included men's boxer shorts, over the counter medication, vitamins and batteries. She also had paid for a prescription which did not belong to her, and instead belonged to a man named Jorge.

She was then placed under arrest and was searched for any other items. Officers then allegedly found several pills in her possession, of which she could not provide a prescription for.

According to the report, she was asked to contact Jorge about the prescription, and she told officers she didn't have a phone. Officers then called the number on the pill bottle and could not reach anyone named Jorge.

A cell phone was then allegedly found in Kennedy's possession, and then she denied telling police she didn't have a phone earlier.

Kennedy was then charged with shoplifting enhanced, possession of a schedule V drug, possession of a schedule III drug and obtaining drugs by deceit.

She was released from the Myrtle Beach Jail on a $7,000 bond.

