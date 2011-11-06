Player of the Year Nominee: Jabril Soloman

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) Hemingway's Jabril Soloman has starred on both sides of the ball for the Tigers in 2011.

During the regular season Soloman racked up 835 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, while also leading Hemingway with four interceptions on defense.

Soloman is committed to play football at East Carolina next fall, and was selected to the Shrine Bowl as a defensive back.

Jabril and Hemingway won their region title after going a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season, and earned a two seed in the 1A Division I playoff brackets.

To vote for Jabril, click here.



