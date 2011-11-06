Player of the Year Nominee: Jabo Lee

DILLON, SC (WMBF) Jabo Lee was far and away one of the most exciting players in the area during the 2011 season.

The Dillon running back racked up 1,163 yards on the ground and 20 rushing touchdowns over the course of the year.

What's most impressive is Lee averaged over 11 yards per carry. That means, on average, every time he touched the ball it was at least a first down.

Lee typically would only play around a half each game with his Dillon squad usually having their games decided by the half.

Jabo and the Wildcats finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 and grabbed the two seed in the 2A Division II bracket.

