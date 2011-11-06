Runner dies during Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) According to organizers of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, a runner died Saturday during the race in Savannah.

Competitor Group, Inc. released the following statement from Dr. Lewis Maharam, Medical Director:

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate and untimely death of a participant in today's event. This is a heartbreaking and tragic loss. Our prayers go out to the runner's family and friends during this most difficult time."

Competitor Group, Inc. said they are not releasing the name of the runner until the family has been notified. They did not say where or how the runner passed away.

