Player of the Year Nominee: Mykal Moody

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Conway Junior Quarterback Mykal Moody missed most of the 2010 season with an ankle injury, but if you watched any Conway games this season you would hardly know it.

Moody finished with 1,335 yards passing, and 1,415 yards rushing with a ridiculous 43 total touchdowns.

The most impressive part of his season statistics is Moody missed some of the second half of the Myrtle Beach game and almost all of the West Florence game this year too.

Moody helped the Conway Tigers finish with an 8-3 record and earn an 11 seed in the 4A playoffs.

