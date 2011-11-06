CPD investigate Maple Avenue shooting

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) The Conway Police Department is investigating what lead to a shooting on Maple Avenue in Conway Sunday afternoon.



Conway Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Maple Avenue Sunday in the vicinity of Dillon Street at approximately 1:53 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male victim with an upper body gun shot wound, said Selena Small, spokesperson for Conway Police.

The victim was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects have yet been identified.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Stick with WMBF News for further details about this incident as they become available.



