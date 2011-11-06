Hotel patron tackles alleged robber, waits for police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach that occurred early Saturday morning, but was prevented by a brave patron at the hotel.



In the early morning hours on Saturday, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to an alleged armed robbery at a hotel on South Ocean Boulevard to find a suspect detained by a hotel patron.



According to the hotel clerk, the suspect entered the hotel and approached the front desk where she was working, demanding the money in the register. A hotel guest then entered the hotel and the clerk asked the guest to come up to the desk and sign some paperwork.



The clerk told officers that she hinted about the suspect's demands to the guest as he was signing the papers.



The hotel guest reported that he tried to make small talk with the suspect when the suspect motioned toward his sweatshirt and told them he had a gun. The suspect then allegedly ordered the hotel guest behind the front desk, where they continued to talk until the suspect began to panic and attempted to run away.



The hotel guest chased after the suspect and tackled him, while the hotel clerk contacted Myrtle Beach Police. When officers arrived, the suspect was still detained by the hotel guest on scene.



The suspect, 43-year-old Brian Wayne Michaeu of Baltimore, MD, has been charged with Robbery/Attempted Armed, or Allegedly Armed, Robbery and Attempted Kidnapping.



