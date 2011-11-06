Man charged with murder in Lake City woman's death

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 25-year-old Scranton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lake City woman whose body was discovered on Friday.

Capt. Michael Nunn, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said Jason McCrae was charged shortly after his arrest late Friday night.

The 25-year-old's arrest came hours after the body of Alicia Pearl Johnson, 30, of Lake City, was found along the side of Green Haven Avenue near Lake City Friday afternoon.

The warrant for McCrae's arrest alleged that he shot the victim with a handgun on Green Haven Avenue.



Nunn said deputies were called to the scene by Lake City Police after they received an anonymous tip about a body being found in a residential area.

Nunn has not commented on whether or not bond has been set for McCrae. The Florence County Detention Center's website lists McCrae as still being incarcerated as of Sunday morning.

Officials have not commented on whether or not any additional arrests will be made.

