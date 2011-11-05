Local family struggles to pay for life-saving dog - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local family struggles to pay for life-saving dog

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A local family says a service dog that helps their teenager with diabetes is invaluable, but they are struggling to pay for the $17,000 investment.

Noah Lenwai said, "He's fun to play with. I wrestle with him and play football with him." But for 13-year-old Noah, the dog is more than a best friend. Lenwai said, "If I didn't listen to him, I could go into a coma or have seizures."

Noah's family said Memphis, a 6 ½ month old black Labrador has saved Noah's life multiple times. Noah's mother, Brandy Allen said, "He does a job for Noah that I can't do. He is able to sense when his blood sugar is going low or high. I can't do that unless by poking his finger but Memphis can smell and he knows the scent."

Memphis alerts of danger by whining and pawing until Noah does something about it. Allen added, "The nice thing about Memphis - he gives us a 20-30 minute notice before Noah goes into dangerous numbers so we are able to keep his numbers at a safe range."

The family said Memphis keeps his eyes on Noah all the time. Noah's football coach, Frank Endres said, "It's an amazing thing that this dog can sense from all the way across the field so it has been good for the team because Noah can continue to play, and we don't have to worry about him being at risk."

The family said they are worried about where they are going to get the money to pay for the dog. They had to promise to pay $17,000 for all his special training from Guardian Angel Service dogs.

Allen said, "[It's] financially a great stress on family because it's so expensive, a lot of stress but all we've been doing is fundraising and dealing with diabetes all of this year. It's all consuming. We're doing everything we can to keep our son safe, and we have a great community that has surrounded us with great love and support."

Several businesses have held fundraisers for the dog with the most recent being Ron Jon's restaurant raising almost $600. There are other organizations that are planning to hold fundraisers in the next couple of weeks.

Right now Memphis does not go to school with Noah because the dog is not fully trained. The family said by next school year people will see the pair hitting the books together.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly