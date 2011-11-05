Atlantic Beach to hold fresh election in 180 days

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Town of Atlantic Beach has decided to hold a new election in 180 days to determine the winners of their municipal elections.



A hearing was held Saturday in Atlantic Beach to hear the challenges to vote cast in Tuesdays election for mayor and city council members. Unofficial results revealed Jake Evans as the new mayor, ousting Retha Pierce.

Supporters of Evans say that he won the election fair and square, and can't understand why the results are being protested.

"Let the man do his job," says Gina Reddick, who voted for Evans. "If he doesn't do his job, then you can run again."

Reddick, who says her vote was challenged on ground she doesn't live in Atlantic Beach, believes that those behind the protesters' table are the ones who haven't played by the rules.

"They say I don't live in Atlantic Beach when I've lived here for two years," Reddick says. "Windy Price talked to my mother, she came to my house and spoke to residents there."

Windy Prince, Misty Umphries and James Van Fleet, challenged the election process Saturday. Witnesses supporting their protest say they experienced intimidation at the polls and believe the winners of the election are a part of a political machine running Atlantic Beach.

"Our voters have been intimidated by the Evans, Williams, and Armstrong family, especially the white voters in our community" says Town Manager Benny Webb.

Further details are pending. Stick with WMBF News for those details as they become available.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.