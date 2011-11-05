NC police shoot man with assault rifle on campus

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) Police at a North Carolina university say they shot a former student who was carrying an assault rifle on campus.
Elizabeth City State University police said the man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment after the early-morning shooting Saturday. A campus spokeswoman said the suspect's name hasn't been released.
A prepared statement by campus police said the school in northeastern North Carolina was temporarily placed on lockdown after officers on foot patrol ran into students running from what they reported was a man with a rifle.
Police say the gunman was shot after the officer confronted him.
The wounded gunman escaped to a wooded area next to the campus, so Elizabeth City Police tracking dogs were called to find the suspect.
Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.