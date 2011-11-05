NC police shoot man with assault rifle on campus

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) Police at a North Carolina university say they shot a former student who was carrying an assault rifle on campus.

Elizabeth City State University police said the man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment after the early-morning shooting Saturday. A campus spokeswoman said the suspect's name hasn't been released.

A prepared statement by campus police said the school in northeastern North Carolina was temporarily placed on lockdown after officers on foot patrol ran into students running from what they reported was a man with a rifle.

Police say the gunman was shot after the officer confronted him.

The wounded gunman escaped to a wooded area next to the campus, so Elizabeth City Police tracking dogs were called to find the suspect.

