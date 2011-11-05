Coroner: Inmate identified after death at Charleston jail

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate Saturday morning at the Charleston County Detention Center.



The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 35-year-old Lusicous Kelly of North Charleston.



According to authorities, Kelly was brought into the jail around 5 a.m. by North Charleston police officers to be booked on an unlawful possession of a firearm charge.



Investigators say that at approximately 7 a.m. Kelly was found unresponsive inside the intake area. Authorities tried to resuscitate him, but he needed to be transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Peter Brown, the family's attorney released a statement saying, "It is common knowledge that Lucious suffered from sickle cell, asthma and high blood pressure." Brown said Kelly leaves behind three children and a fiancée.



The Charleston County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how Kelly died. The investigation is ongoing.



Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved.