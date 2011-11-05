MB murder suspect pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MB murder suspect pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Kelly Jerome McNeil (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center) Kelly Jerome McNeil (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A suspect charged in a fatal shooting at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex in November 2011 was booked back into jail after pleading guilty in court to voluntary manslaughter.

Court records show that 43-year-old Kelly Jerome McNeil was originally charged with murder for the death of 40-year-old Joe James from Conway. James was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Wedgewood St in Myrtle Beach.

According to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, James suffered a single, fatal gunshot wound.

McNeil remained in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center until he was released in December 2012 on a $85,000 bond.

On Tuesday, McNeil pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court records.

