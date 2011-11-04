Marion bath salts distributor arrested

MARION, SC (WMBF) The Marion County Combined Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a store in Marion after purchasing "Bath Salts" from inside the store earlier this week. Bath salts, K2 and drug related paraphernalia were seized from the 3 Way EPCO Food Mart on Liberty Street.

Agents arrested Prana V. Sheth and Jignesh V. Patel, both of Myrtle Beach.

Patel was identified as an illegal resident of the United States and charged with Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance within proximity of a school, Possession With Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance within proximity of a school.

Sheth was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance within proximity of a school.

Lt. Brian Wallace, Unit Director said, "Drug Unit Agents visited forty eight stores throughout Marion County, including this store, on October 28, 2011 to check for Bath Salts and to advise store owners that Bath Salts are now illegal."

You can report any suspicious activity in confidence to the Marion County Combined Drug Unit at 423-2056.

