Restaurant Scorecard: Nov. 4

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.
The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.
The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Conway and Myrtle Beach:
|Might as Well Bar and Grill | 3505 Hwy 544, Conway
Overall Grade: 81 – B
During an inspection, a DHEC employee found chemicals stored with food and unclean prep counters.
They also found no thermometer in the cooler.
Various areas were in need of cleaning or repair.
[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]
|Ron Jon's Beer and Burgers | 3218 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach
Overall Grade: 88 – A
A DHEC inspector found meat holding at improper temperatures and a dirty ice machine.
Additionally, they found improper cutting boards and the restaurant.
Various areas were in need of cleaning or repair.
[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]
To see any follow up scores of these and other restaurants within our area, visit DHEC's website. From there, you can search for a specific restaurant name or restaurants within a specific area.
Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.