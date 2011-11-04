Restaurant Scorecard: Nov. 4

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Conway and Myrtle Beach:

Might as Well Bar and Grill | 3505 Hwy 544, Conway



Overall Grade: 81 – B

During an inspection, a DHEC employee found chemicals stored with food and unclean prep counters.

They also found no thermometer in the cooler.

Various areas were in need of cleaning or repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Ron Jon's Beer and Burgers | 3218 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 88 – A

A DHEC inspector found meat holding at improper temperatures and a dirty ice machine.

Additionally, they found improper cutting boards and the restaurant.

Various areas were in need of cleaning or repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

To see any follow up scores of these and other restaurants within our area, visit DHEC's website. From there, you can search for a specific restaurant name or restaurants within a specific area.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.