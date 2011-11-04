Body found along Florence County road identified

Crime tape still found around the scene (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A body has been found near Lake City in Florence County Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said the body was found along the side of the road along Green Haven Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

According to The Florence County Coroner's Office, the body is 30-year-old Alicia Pearl Johnson of Lake City.

Nunn said deputies were called to the scene by Lake City Police after they received an anonymous tip about a body being found in a residential area.

An autopsy will be performed Satuday at the Medical University of South Carolina.



