Municipal runoff election set for Nov. 15 in NMB - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Municipal runoff election set for Nov. 15 in NMB

From the City of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Municipal Election Commission of the City of North Myrtle Beach, SC will conduct a Runoff Election on Tuesday, November 15, 2011 for the Cherry Grove Council Seat.

The candidates in the runoff election are Fred Coyne and Doris Williams. The candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast in the runoff election will be declared elected.

Election for this office is at-large and all registered voters of the city may cast one vote for this office. Citizens desiring to vote in the upcoming election must have registered by October 1, 2011.

Registered voters who did not vote in the general election but who wish to vote in the runoff election may do so.

Absentee ballots must be obtained through the Horry County Voter Registration Office at (843) 915-5440 or online at www.horrycounty.org.

The polling places will be as follows:

  • Windy Hill 1 Precinct- Windy Hill Fire Station # 3 (33rd Ave. South)
  • Windy Hill 2 Precinct –Fire Station # 5 (Barefoot Resort)
  • Crescent Beach Precinct- J. Bryan Floyd Community Center (Possum Trot Road)
  • Ocean Drive 1 Precinct- Fire Station #1 (2nd Ave. South)
  • Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephens Episcopal Church- (11th Ave. North)
  • Cherry Grove 1 Precinct- Fire Station # 2 (Sea Mountain Highway)
  • Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station # 4 (Little River Neck Road)

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly