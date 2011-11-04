Municipal runoff election set for Nov. 15 in NMB

From the City of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Municipal Election Commission of the City of North Myrtle Beach, SC will conduct a Runoff Election on Tuesday, November 15, 2011 for the Cherry Grove Council Seat.

The candidates in the runoff election are Fred Coyne and Doris Williams. The candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast in the runoff election will be declared elected.

Election for this office is at-large and all registered voters of the city may cast one vote for this office. Citizens desiring to vote in the upcoming election must have registered by October 1, 2011.

Registered voters who did not vote in the general election but who wish to vote in the runoff election may do so.

Absentee ballots must be obtained through the Horry County Voter Registration Office at (843) 915-5440 or online at www.horrycounty.org.

The polling places will be as follows:

Windy Hill 1 Precinct- Windy Hill Fire Station # 3 (33rd Ave. South)

Windy Hill 2 Precinct –Fire Station # 5 (Barefoot Resort)

Crescent Beach Precinct- J. Bryan Floyd Community Center (Possum Trot Road)

Ocean Drive 1 Precinct- Fire Station #1 (2nd Ave. South)

Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephens Episcopal Church- (11th Ave. North)

Cherry Grove 1 Precinct- Fire Station # 2 (Sea Mountain Highway)

Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station # 4 (Little River Neck Road)

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.