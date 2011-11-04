Victim IDd in Myrtle Beach apartment complex shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The victim of the fatal shooting at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex Friday morning has been identified, and detectives with the Myrtle Beach Police Department say they have a suspect in custody.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as Joe James, 40, of Conway. Fowler says James suffered a single, fatal gunshot wound.

According to Capt. David Knipes with MBPD, shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 6300 block of Wedgewood Street just after 1:30 a.m.

James was rushed to the hospital with life threatening wounds, according to police, and Deputy Coroner Fowler later confirmed the shooting victim died Friday morning in the hosptial.

Further investgation led officers to a suspect's residence near River Oaks and International Drive, Knipes said. With the help of Horry County Police's Negotiation Unit and SWAT team, the suspect surrendered to police and is now in custody.

He has not yet been charged. WMBF News will provide further information as it becomes available.



