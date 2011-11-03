Who's cheating and how are they doing it? - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Who's cheating and how are they doing it?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Is everyone inclined to cheat? With the Internet, most notably Facebook, there seems to be an easy way to set up and carry out an affair these days.

And now, one website helps people alert others to those who are doing their dirty in private messages and emails. WMBF News Anchor Matt Nordin spoke with the creator of cheaterville.com, whose site allows people to post evidence of others cheating.

Join him Thursday night on WMBF News at 11 p.m., when Matt Nordin investigates the biggest reason people cheat, how and where these cheaters are meeting people and how to cope should you become someone who's been cheated on.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

