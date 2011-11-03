Athlete of the Week: Michquan Brown - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Athlete of the Week: Michquan Brown

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - When healthy, Socastee senior Michquan Brown is one of the most explosive running backs in the area.

The only thing able to slow him down is injuries, something he's had to battle through this season with two injured knees.

"Painful, it's the most pain I've had, but it's coming back a little, but it's coming back," said Brown.

In Friday's regular season finale against St. James, Brown felt close to 100% for the first time all season.

"This Friday was the first game I've had all season with my knee braces off and I was like dude this is my game, I've got to have a big come out this game."

And come out Michquan did, exploding for two touchdown runs from over fifty yards to help lead the Braves past their rivals and into the playoffs.

"It was the happiest I've been all season because it was the first game I've had where I could actually be me," said Michquan.

Socastee head coach Tim Renfrow added, "I feel like he's just getting healthy and he played well over at Wilson, which helped us a bunch, and we feel like he was his old self last Friday, so we hope that continues."

With Socastee getting set to host just their second ever playoff game against Berkeley on Friday night, Michquan says his team is not happy with just hosting, they want to win.

"It's the second time Socastee has ever had a home playoff game, but this Friday will be the first time we actually win a home playoff game."

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly