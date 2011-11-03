Athlete of the Week: Michquan Brown

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - When healthy, Socastee senior Michquan Brown is one of the most explosive running backs in the area.

The only thing able to slow him down is injuries, something he's had to battle through this season with two injured knees.

"Painful, it's the most pain I've had, but it's coming back a little, but it's coming back," said Brown.

In Friday's regular season finale against St. James, Brown felt close to 100% for the first time all season.

"This Friday was the first game I've had all season with my knee braces off and I was like dude this is my game, I've got to have a big come out this game."

And come out Michquan did, exploding for two touchdown runs from over fifty yards to help lead the Braves past their rivals and into the playoffs.

"It was the happiest I've been all season because it was the first game I've had where I could actually be me," said Michquan.

Socastee head coach Tim Renfrow added, "I feel like he's just getting healthy and he played well over at Wilson, which helped us a bunch, and we feel like he was his old self last Friday, so we hope that continues."

With Socastee getting set to host just their second ever playoff game against Berkeley on Friday night, Michquan says his team is not happy with just hosting, they want to win.

"It's the second time Socastee has ever had a home playoff game, but this Friday will be the first time we actually win a home playoff game."