Black bear spotted in Barefoot Resort neighborhood

The bear was minding his own business, looking for food (Source: WMBF News Viewer Laura Woodward)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Residents in a Barefoot Resort neighborhood had quite the surprise Wednesday night when they spotted a black bear roaming along the roadway.

WMBF News viewer Laura Woodword found the bear as she was driving through a neighborhood, and stopped to take a picture before calling the police.

"It didn't seem to mind or care that I was there watching it," Woodword said. "I watched it for about 15-20 minutes while I waited for the Horry County Police to arrive."

She said the bear was just minding his own business as it moved along the roadway, eating.

WMBF News Reporter Sean Maginnis is talking with residents as well as officials with the Department of Natural Resources and will have a live report starting on WMBF News at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.