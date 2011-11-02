Travel deals remain available for Thanksgiving holiday

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With just three weeks to go until the busiest travel week of the year, AAA Carolinas reports a number of deals still available for those looking to fly.

"There is still a lot of availability left at this point," said Joy Nason of the AAA Myrtle Beach office during an interview on Wednesday.

Save While Traveling 1. Travel on the holiday itself 2. Avoid the peak travel dates (listed in story) 3. Book a vacation package Book your flight now with MYR

Travel site Travelocity.com reports seeing a six percent increase in the price for Thanksgiving travel compared to just the same period last year with the average ticket sitting around $375 round-trip for a domestic flight.

"The average ticket is like three [hundred] something now, two weeks from now they're going to jump it up to seven or eight [hundred]," Nason added. Travel advisors like Nason recommend those looking to save around Myrtle Beach should consider traveling on off-peak times and consider looking outside of the airports closest to them.

Travelocity.com also had a number of tips available for it's customers:

Fly on the holiday itself. Not ideal for everyone, but if you can make it work you'll save big bucks. Thanksgiving and Christmas Day are some of the slowest of the year for the airlines, which translates into lower prices for you. Plus, shorter lines at airport security!

Avoid the peak travel dates. Airlines impose surcharges on peak travel days around the holidays. Days to avoid this year are: Nov. 27 and 28, Dec. 22, 23 and 26 and Jan. 2. Surcharges range from $20 - $40 each way.

Book a vacation package. If your holiday plans require both a flight and a hotel, the smartest thing to do is book them at the same time. Vacation packages give travelers access to airline and hotel pricing not available to people who book separately. One Travelocity study showed savings of up to $525.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All Rights Reserved

