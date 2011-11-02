Athlete of the Week: Marquane Goodman - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Athlete of the Week: Marquane Goodman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Marquane Goodman has the same interests as your typical 14 year old.

"Video games, video games and getting my school work done."

But once the West Florence freshman straps on a helmet and shoulder pads he acts like few 14 year olds you will ever see.

Quarterbacking the Knights to three straight region wins, and having the team on the cusp of their first region title in 4A since 1973.

"I did not see this coming," said Goodman, "Coach Woodberry said I might play some in region play, but I did not expect all of this.  It's a pleasure."

Goodman was expected to start the year with the 9th grade team, but quickly rose through the JV ranks, and six games into the season found himself as the varsity starter.

"Being a freshman the most games he's ever played in his entire life has been about eight games as a middle schooler.  We were really worried about throwing him in the fire too early, but it doesn't seem to bother him, he's a good athlete," said West Florence head coach Trey Woodberry.

The west Florence team has rallied around their freshman quarterback, Goodman says there's never been a moment where he's been in over his head.

"When I first got here they didn't really mess with me, they knew I was going to be something good as I got older, but now we're all friends at school, we've turned into a family now."

As Goodman gets ready for the biggest game of his career this Friday night, the freshman shows no signs of nerves, because to him it's just another game of football.

"Really it's like middle school basically, except the pace is faster and you just got to be loud."

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly