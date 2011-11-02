Athlete of the Week: Marquane Goodman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Marquane Goodman has the same interests as your typical 14 year old.

"Video games, video games and getting my school work done."

But once the West Florence freshman straps on a helmet and shoulder pads he acts like few 14 year olds you will ever see.

Quarterbacking the Knights to three straight region wins, and having the team on the cusp of their first region title in 4A since 1973.

"I did not see this coming," said Goodman, "Coach Woodberry said I might play some in region play, but I did not expect all of this. It's a pleasure."

Goodman was expected to start the year with the 9th grade team, but quickly rose through the JV ranks, and six games into the season found himself as the varsity starter.

"Being a freshman the most games he's ever played in his entire life has been about eight games as a middle schooler. We were really worried about throwing him in the fire too early, but it doesn't seem to bother him, he's a good athlete," said West Florence head coach Trey Woodberry.

The west Florence team has rallied around their freshman quarterback, Goodman says there's never been a moment where he's been in over his head.

"When I first got here they didn't really mess with me, they knew I was going to be something good as I got older, but now we're all friends at school, we've turned into a family now."

As Goodman gets ready for the biggest game of his career this Friday night, the freshman shows no signs of nerves, because to him it's just another game of football.

"Really it's like middle school basically, except the pace is faster and you just got to be loud."