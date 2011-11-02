Man arrested for concealing hot dogs down his pants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A 47-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after witnesses said they watched him shove a packages of hot dogs down his pants Wednesday morning.

According to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the Food Lion located at 1009 Highway 501 in reference to a shoplifting.

Upon arrival, officers met with a complainant, who said they watched Jose Alberto Vasquez conceal a package of hot dogs in his pants. When the complainant confronted Vasquez, they said he pulled the package of hot dogs out of his pants and handed them over.

The report stated Vasquez was arrested for shoplifting and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

The package of hot dogs were valued at $3.79.

