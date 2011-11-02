Surveillance photo released in Dunkin Donuts incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a local coffee shop Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 7600 N. Kings Hwy around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with a clerk who said he noticed someone opening the door near the back of the kitchen. The victim said an unknown black male described as standing 5'8" with a slender build entered the building and motioned for the victim to come to him.

He was said to be wearing a black ski mask and a gray hoodie with the hood pulled tightly around his face.

The victim told officers when he approached the suspect, he saw a second unknown black male standing 5'10" with a slender build standing behind the first suspect, holding the door open.

The second suspect was said to be wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled tightly around his face.

At that time, the second suspect ordered the victim to give him the money in the registers and pointed a small, black semi-automatic handgun at him, according to the report. He then told the suspects he needed the keys, which were on a desk.

When he went to retrieve the keys, the victim said both suspects suddenly ran off.

Upon speaking with a witness, officers learned of a third suspect who ran from the rear of the building.

Officers then reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, and noticed a black male wearing a white, multi-patterned jacket with long hair standing by a dumpster, watching the area.

Anyone with any information should contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department as soon as possible.

