Attempted armed robbers target Dunkin Donuts - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surveillance photo released in Dunkin Donuts incident

Surveillance photo of third suspect (Source: MBPD) Surveillance photo of third suspect (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a local coffee shop Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 7600 N. Kings Hwy around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with a clerk who said he noticed someone opening the door near the back of the kitchen. The victim said an unknown black male described as standing 5'8" with a slender build entered the building and motioned for the victim to come to him.

He was said to be wearing a black ski mask and a gray hoodie with the hood pulled tightly around his face.

The victim told officers when he approached the suspect, he saw a second unknown black male standing 5'10" with a slender build standing behind the first suspect, holding the door open.

The second suspect was said to be wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled tightly around his face.

At that time, the second suspect ordered the victim to give him the money in the registers and pointed a small, black semi-automatic handgun at him, according to the report. He then told the suspects he needed the keys, which were on a desk.

When he went to retrieve the keys, the victim said both suspects suddenly ran off.

Upon speaking with a witness, officers learned of a third suspect who ran from the rear of the building.

Officers then reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, and noticed a black male wearing a white, multi-patterned jacket with long hair standing by a dumpster, watching the area.

Anyone with any information should contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department as soon as possible.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly