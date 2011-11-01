HCFR battle single family home fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Fire and Rescue units have responded to a structure fire in the Conway area Tuesday night.



Leslie Yancey with Horry County Fire and Rescue confirmed that units responded to a structure fire at a single family residence on Hwy 548 outside of Conway Tuesday evening at approximately 7:31 pm. Upon arrival, flames where showing from three sides of the home.

Mutual aid was provided by Conway Fire Department.



Further details are unavailable at this time, including what may have caused this fire. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.



